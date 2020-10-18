Declare inland facility as port of origin, destination, Kano gov urges FG

The Executive Governor of Kano State, Abdulahi Ganduje, over the weekend urged the Federal Government to declare the N2.4bn Dala inland facility as a port of origin and destination. This is even as the State government explained that the construction of Dala Inland Dry Port will boost the nation’s foreign exchange and as well grow Kano State’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) upon its completion.

Disclosing this in Lagos when he paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) at the weekend, Executive Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje revealed that his government has so far committed N2.4billion to the Dala Inland Dry Port Project.

According to the Executive Governor of Kano State, “The Kano State Government under my watch, appreciates the economic importance of the Inland Dry Port Project to the socio-economic wellbeing of my people and we are fully committed to facilitate and support its actualisation.

“We have already provided critical infrastructures required for the project, notably Construction of standard dual carriage access road to the project site; Provision of Power and Water to the site; Other essential support of propagating the project and promoting it both for marketing and obtaining support from appropriate quotas particularly regulatory agencies.

“Upon completion, the dry port would equally serve neighbouring landlocked countries including Niger Republic, Chad, Northern Cameroon and the rest of Sahel Africa up to Mauritania.

“We, therefore, seek your indulgence to address this issues: A follow up with the Ministry of Transportation for the facility to be declared as a port of origin and destination by the Honourable Minister; A follow up with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) for an extension of the rail line to the dry port; Ensure cooperation and collaboration between the shipping lines and their agents with the inland dry port to allow seamless flow of import and export cargoes; Facilitate the actualisation of the inland port to be a transport and logistics free zone amongst others.”

Speaking earlier, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Hassan Bello appreciated the Kano State Government on the access road to the dry port terminal, which is 50 per cent completed.

He said the Dry Port is expected to grow to as much as 50,000 TEU in three years time, and 80,000TEU in five years, stating that the Dry Port, once completed would also be getting 30 billion metric tonnes of cargoes from Lagos to Kano State by rail.

ALSO READ:PDP clears all seats in Bauchi Council polls

He added that the perimeter fencing is being done, electricity is being done, water is being provided and many other amenities at the dry port.

The NSC boss further described Inland Dry Ports as one of the tools which Nigeria can use to harness the gains of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) saying that Nigeria needs to get ready to receive this and utilise it.

In his words, “It is not by our size or our population, it is how far we have gone to bring infrastructure, industries and productions to our various states, that is the only time Nigeria can benefit. The Free Trade Agreement is the largest single market accounting for about $4trillions in spending and investment across 54 countries, it would cover 1.2billion people in Africa and over $3billion in GDP.

“By 2050, it would expand the economy of Africa to $29trillion, it would boost Intra African trade which is currently at 18 per cent to 52 per cent. In Europe, trade amongst European countries is 70 per cent, in North America, it is 49 per cent while in Asia they have 35 per cent. But in Africa, we have only 18 per cent trade amongst ourselves. However, with the introduction of the AfCFTA, we would go up to $52 per cent. However, the benefit would depend on infrastructure.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Declare inland facility as port of origin, destination, Kano gov urges FG