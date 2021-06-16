PDP aspirant faults allegation that he has no NYSC certificate to run for Anambra guber polls

One of the aspirants, in the forthcoming June 26, 2021 of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary Dr Godwin Maduka has faulted the Independent Leaders Forum’s (ILF) call on the National Working Committee of the party, led by Prince Uche Secondus, to disqualify him for not possessing the one year compulsory National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) certificate.

A statement signed by the ILF’s national president, Comrade Obinna Okechukwu Okafor, which he made available to Nigerian Tribune in Awka, on Wednesday, insisted that the party should disqualify Dr Maduka, not only on the NYSC certificate but also for violating Forum of Aspirants Agreement and for contravening Section 221 of Nigerian Constitution.

According to Okafor, “We the members of Independent Leaders Forum (ILF), reject and condemn the label of ‘desperate politicians’ by Dr Godwin Maduka’s campaign office.

“We members of ILF are not desperate. We are successful entrepreneurs, artisans, professionals and young politicians duly registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). Our major interest is to fight and resist anything that would bring disunity among the PDP members both pre/post-primary election, which is a major tool for PDP to win the November 6, 2021, scheduled gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

“It is an unverified fact that Dr Godwin Maduka is a medical doctor, triple professor and four doctorate degrees holder. However, these degrees are worthless without an NYSC certificate, in holding any government position, as Dr Maduka does not possess the requisite NYSC certificate to contest the all-important Anambra guber election.

“We use this medium to reject and condemn Dr Godwin Maduka campaign office for labeling Independent Leaders Forum as ‘Desperate Politicians’.

“Finally, we would stop at nothing to ensure that Dr Godwin Maduka is disqualified for grossly violating an agreement by the Aspirants, not possessing NYSC certificate and contravening Section 221 of the Nigerian constitution.”

But Dr Godwin Maduka, in his reaction via his Director-General, Maduka Campaign Organisation, Chief Mac Jeo Onwudinjo, said the allegation is not true and very unfounded, adding that those making the allegation were partisan and members of the campaign organizations of other gubernatorial aspirants.

According to Onwudinjo, “It is important to note that Dr Godwin Maduka submitted all his credentials as was provided by the law and the Electoral Act and this body has no right to begin to challenge or ask questions when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is there to verify.”

Onwudinjo further stated that one of the members of Independent Leaders Forum Sir Ejiofor Egwuatu, “is a member of Chris Azubogu campaign organization and represented the aspirant last Sunday at the Angelica Synod at Eziowelle in Idemili North Local Government Area.

“These people are desperados and who belong to campaign organizations of other aspirants and all they have been doing is run Maduka down and one of them, Ejiofor Egwuatu, represented a governorship aspirant Mr Chris Azubogu at the Angelica Synod at Eziowelle and made a donation on his behalf.

“That puts a serious question over the credibility of that body and the people making those allegations.”

Onwudinjo urged members of the public to discountenance those allegations, adding that Maduka was still in the race for governorship and could not be disqualified.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!