In 24 hours, Oyo govt moves 3,806 beggars, destitute to new site

Within 24 hours, a total of 3,806 beggars and destitute have been moved by the Oyo State government from Sabo area of Ibadan to the resettlement centre at Akinyele, Ibadan.

The 3,806 captured as of 8:00 am on Wednesday, in the evacuation exercise that began Tuesday morning, includes no fewer than 1,200 women, with the remaining being men and children.

State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Mrs Faosat Sanni, who made this disclosure while speaking with journalists on Wednesday, said the number was increasing with the evacuation of the destitute still ongoing.

Sanni hinted that the ongoing profiling of the evacuees showed that quite a number of them were keen on returning to their various states of origin.

She, however, maintained that the state was currently profiling to know their states of origin, preferred means of livelihood and the state may consider facilitating return of some evacuees to their states of origin, if they so desire.

Sanni said: “This is ongoing, but we have been able to capture 3,806, as at 8am out of which 1,200 female and the rest are male and children. But the evacuation is ongoing.”

Pending a decision on what will be done to the evacuees, Sanni assured that Akinyele resettlement facility was habitable and conducive, with adequate provision made regarding welfare of the beggars, destitute.

Sanni stressed that the government took the decision to move the beggars and destitute to a location out of concern that their increasing number was not befitting for the environment and may hinder the state government’s desire to attract investors.

