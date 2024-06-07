THE International School, Ibadan Muslim Parents’ Forum has protested against the decision of a supervisor of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to prevent hijab-wearing students of the school from entering the hall to write a Senior School Certificate (SSCE) examination.

A petition to the director of the Ibadan zonal office of WAEC, which was signed by the chairman of the forum, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on behalf of concerned students and their parents, rejected the action of the Geography supervisor during the examination that held on Friday, 31 May 2024, at the International School, Ibadan (ISI).

The students were only allowed to write the exam after removing their hijabs.

The petition reads in part: “We are aware of WAEC’s extant memo against any act directed at preventing hijab-wearing Muslim girls from writing examinations but the action of the said supervisor is in flagrant violation of WAEC’s directives on the matter.

“This action is worrisome, particularly at a time when Muslim parents at ISI just secured a major judgment that declared the rights of Muslim girls in ISI to adorn hijab over their school uniform.”

“It is our belief that the supervisor acted as agent provocateur for yet-to-be-named interest group(s), and in bad faith. We hereby call on WAEC to apply appropriate sanctions on the said supervisor and pass further directives against such misbehavior that exhibited religious bigotry which was capable of causing disaffection and religious crisis. He should further be directed to tender public apologies for this indiscretion.”

