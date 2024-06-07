The South-West caucus of the House of Representatives has hailed the successful passage of the “Bill for an Act to establish the South-West Development Commission by the green chamber of the National Assembly.

The bill, which aims to address critical infrastructural, ecological, and developmental challenges in the South-West region, will now be transmitted to the Senate for concurrence.

Rt. Hon. James Faleke, Chairman of the South-West caucus, expressed his gratitude to his colleagues for their overwhelming support for the bill.

He stated that: “This bill represents a collective and multipartisan effort by all Members of the House of Representatives from the Southwest states. It underscores our shared commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by our region and ensuring sustainable development.”

Hon. Taofeek Ajilesoro, Secretary of the Southwest Caucus, highlighted the broad support the bill received during deliberations.

He commended the House for recognising the urgent need to facilitate the reconstruction and rehabilitation of infrastructural damages, and address various environmental and developmental challenges in the Southwest.

Rt. Hon. Dr Adewummi Oriyomi Onanuga, Deputy Chief Whip and Leader of the Southwest Caucus, added, “The establishment of the South West Development Commission is a crucial step towards equitable development. It will provide the necessary framework to tackle the infrastructural deficits and environmental challenges that have long hindered our region’s progress.”

The bill was thoroughly examined by the Committee of the Whole, where it received robust debate and consideration.

All 33 clauses of the bill were voted on and approved, reflecting the commitment of the House of Representatives to address the unique needs of the South-West region.

The passage of this bill marks a significant step towards equitable development across Nigeria.

The South-West caucus remains hopeful for a swift concurrence by the Senate, enabling the bill to be enacted into law and commence its vital work in transforming the South-West region.

