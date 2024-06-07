THE Islamic Welfare Foundation, Kwara State, has identified with Professor Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN) and the Ghalib Chambers family on the occasion of the legal firm’s 30th anniversary.

A statement signed by the coordinator of the foundation, Is’hak Mohammed Sabi, commended Professor Ali for his dedication, expertise and commitment to the legal profession, describing approving Ghalib Chambers as “a symbol of the struggle for justice in Nigeria.”

The foundation acknowledged Ali’s contributions to national development and expressed pride in celebrating the milestone of Ghalib Chambers.

