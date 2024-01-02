The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, OYOSUBEB warned staff members to be diligent and avoid being complicit in financial practices.

The Executive Chairman, OYOSUBEB, Dr. Nureni Adeniran issued the warning to management and staff of the Board in Ibadan on Tuesday during its interfaith prayer, held to usher in the new year.

The Chairman charged the officials to adhere strictly to professional ethics enshrined in the civil service rules and be diligent in the discharge of their duties.

He said that the Board was often bombarded with petitions against some staff members over fraudulent practices.

Adeniran, therefore, said that the board was ready to take drastic measures against any erring staff member.

Adeniran, identified the role of Headteachers, teachers, and the entire board as key in the Oyo State government’s efforts at repositioning the basic education sub-sector of the state.

Dr. Adeniran, an Educationist cum Lawyer, said that the gathering was aimed at thanking God for the new year, and laying a stronger foundation for the assignments ahead.

“I implore you to rededicate yourselves to your duties and ensure you do your best and ensure you do the needful at all times. Avoid being involved in any form of sharp practices, or fraudulence that could marr the name of the Board or the State”.

“I advise that you carry out due diligence and know your duties. By doing this, you save yourselves from trouble and make our job easier at OYOSUBEB. We pray that we all remain successful in our duties,” he said.

The Chairman, however, commended the staff members for maintaining professional ethics in their conduct and congratulated everyone for witnessing the new year.

He assured them of the Oyo State Government’s continued support and cooperation with workers.

Earlier, the Co-ordinating Director, OYOSUBEB, Mrs. Olaide Ladipo reiterated the need for workers and the management of the Board to be in synergy as new trends in basic education administration continue to unfold.

