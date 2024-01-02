Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has pledged his support for his successor, Umo Eno, to surpass his achievements in office.

He gave this assurance in a message to mark the New Year made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday, maintaining that one of the secrets of his successful reign as governor is the support he got from stakeholders in the state who he said are extending the same to his successor.

Emmanuel said, “I don’t have any doubt or fear, I still stand on what I said from Day One that you’ll do 200 times better than me in all ramifications and God will give you the enablement and capacity to make that happen.”

Allaying fears on the capacity of his successor, he stated that, “when God sends you, he gives transportation money. He equips, he gives you the capacity, and he gives you everything to keep it up and running.”

Thanking Akwa Ibom people for their support to Governor Eno, he maintained that the unity of the state must be upheld.

While thanking the youth, women, elders, “and all those who believed in us,” he added: ‘We need one mind, and we must be strengthened together. The governor alone can not do it.

“May God unite all of us together, strengthen us as a people to know that Akwa Ibom is beyond one man.”

