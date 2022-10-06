Oyo govt rolls out toll numbers for waste pick-up

Oyo State Government, through its Waste Management consultant, Mottainai Recycling Ltd. on Thursday, rolled out numbers for prompt evacuation of wastes within the State.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun in Ibadan, the State capital, assured residents of a quick response from Mottainai Recycling Ltd and PSPs.

According to the statement, the MD, Mottainai Recycling Ltd, Mr Ade Adewuyi, said the numbers will create a structure to guarantee a quick response to residents in need of quick evacuation of wastes.

Adewuyi said the numbers to call for waste pick-up are 07000800700 or WhatsApp 08181900004.

The statement further assured residents that the present administration, led by Governor Seyi Makinde is putting in so much effort to improve waste management in the state, in a bid to harness job creation potentials and other environmental benefits.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NGX Lists Geregu Power’s 2.5bn Shares On Its Main Board

Nigerian Exchange Limited has admitted the listing by the introduction of Geregu Power Plc on the Main Board of The Exchange, on Wednesday….….

NCC Made Over $500m From Auction Of 5G Spectrum ―​​Dambatta

Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Dambatta on Wednesday stated that the Commission recently conducted a successful fifth-generation spectrum auction which generated over $500 million for the Federal Government…….…

Lagos State Appeals Judgement On LASTMA Fines, Towing Of Vehicles

The Lagos State Government on September 30, 2022, filed a Notice of Appeal containing four grounds of appeal against the judgment of Honourable Justice Olalekan Oresanya delivered on September 22, 2022..…

EDITORIAL: Lyon, The Flamboyant Kidnapper

UNTIL his arrest by the police, John Ewa, alias John Lyon, was an internet celebrity. Like the notorious international fraudster Raymond Abbas (a.k.a Hushpuppi), Ewa frequently uploaded pictures and videos on the internet…..





Etebo awaits Aris debut Sunday

Nigeria international, Oghenekaro Etebo, has finally landed in Thessaloniki to begin his career at Greek Super League club Aris……..