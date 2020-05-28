Oyo govt restates commitment to girl-child education

The Oyo state government has restated its commitment and willingness to promote and protect the rights and privileges of all children, especially girl-child education for sustainable development.

The state commissioner for Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Alhaja Faosat Sanni, said this in a Statement in Ibadan on Thursday.

Sanni said this during the 2020 virtual National Children’s Day celebration held at the Ministry’s Conference room, secretariat, Ibadan.

Speaking on the theme for the year, “Promoting Girl Child Education For Sustainable Development”, she said girl-child education was a vital tool for national development.

She said there was a need for more girls to be catered for in education, child welfare and poverty reduction, adding that education not only promoted development but also ensured development attained was sustained.

“In many societies, there are numerous issues that prevent a girl-child from fulfilling her rights to have education, which ranges from her gender to her economic condition and to our cultural beliefs.

“We are also faced with many challenges such as rape, child trafficking, defilement, child marriage, teenage pregnancy, female genital mutilation and many more.

“There are stigmas attached to the education of women and girls and as a result, untapped human potentials and gender equality are prominent even as sex trafficking, child marriage and forced prostitution can become the sad alternative to education, ” she added.

Sanni, therefore, assured that the state government would continue to support all policies that would promote the rights and privileges of Oyo State children in the right course.

Earlier in her address, Mrs Christiana Abioye, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, said girl-child education was an essential tool to promote family and societal growth, discipline, development and progress of the society.

She affirmed that no society could survive without the active participation of women and girl-children.

Abioye charged them to stand up for their rights and speak out as the present administration led by Gov. Seyi Makinde was very sensitive to the issues of children.

While wishing them happy celebration, she appealed to all stakeholders to keep observing all the precautionary measures as laid down by health professionals to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Also, Pastor Marcus Williams, a Private Orphanage operator, lauded the efforts of the state government in its efforts at rescuing teenage girls from all forms of gender-based violence by giving them assurance and hope for survival.

In her vote of thanks one of the representatives of the girls in attendance, Miss Sofia Bankole, appreciated the state government for providing children in the state with free education and textbooks.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE