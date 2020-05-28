Tambuwal condoles with Sabon Birni over attacks

Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has condoled with the people of Sabon Birni Local Government over banditry attacks that left scores of people dead on Wednesday.

According to a condolence letter, personally signed by the governor, he reassured the people of the community that his administration will do everything humanly possible to bring peace to the area.

The governor condemned the killings, which he said he received with rude shock and maximum displeasure.

According to the statement, “Yesterday I received with rude shock and maximum displeasure the killings of many citizens of Sabon Birni by bandits.

“The bandits riding on motorbikes and estimated to be in their hundreds stormed the villages of Garki, Dan Aduwa, Kuzari, Katuma and Masawa, all about 3 kilometres from the town of Sabon Birrnin Gobir at about 6:00 pm on Wednesday.

“This development is most discomforting considering the fact that myself and the entire security architecture of the state had on Tuesday visited the area and had fruitful discussions with the traditional leaders and other stakeholders on how to nip these unfortunate incidents in the bud.

“Nonetheless, under my watch, no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of these dastardly acts are brought to book.

“Rest assured, we are working closely with the federal government and the security apparatchiks in the state to find more ways and means to halt this distraught development.

“As we work concertedly to tackle this problem, I commiserate and console, once again, the resilient and peace-loving people of Sabon Birni and environs. These losses of lives and destruction of property are not yours alone but that of the entire people of the state.”

He, therefore, on behalf of the government and the people of Sokoto State crave for the indulgence of the victims to remain patient and continue to cooperate with the government, while praying that by God’s grace, the state shall overcome these travails.

