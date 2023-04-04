The Oyo State Waste Management Task Force has commenced the placement of abatement notices on the premises of companies and industries and homes without waste bins, across the state.

In a statement released on Monday, 3rd April 2023 the Chairman of the Oyo State Waste Management Task Force, Mrs Aderonke Adedayo emphasized the importance of waste bins in companies and homes for promoting a clean and healthy environment.

She added that the recent move is part of the Oyo State Government’s measures aimed at ensuring proper waste management and environmental hygiene in the Pacesetter State.

Adedayo also stated that bins help to prevent littering and indiscriminate dumping of refuse on streets.

She called on landlords and property owners to provide waste bins for their properties and to ensure compliance with the waste management laws in the State.

She said, “The Task Force will ensure proper waste management in the state because it is very crucial to the well-being of residents. The use of waste bins is a must in Oyo state, as this will help us prevent the spread of diseases.’’ She added that the sanctions embedded in the waste management laws for not having waste bins will be rigorously applied.

The Managing Director, Mottainai Recycling Ltd, Mr Adey Adewuyi added that the Oyo state government will commence placement of abatement notice on residential properties by April 17, 2023.

He warned that placement of the notices on business and residential properties is in lieu of the forthcoming enforcement of the use of waste bins by businesses and residents across the state.

Adewuyi added that Mottainai will work with relevant agencies such as the Task Force, Environmental officers to ensure compliance.

He, therefore, urged residents to embrace the use of waste bins and make it a habit to dispose of their waste in a responsible manner.

He said, “We are working tirelessly to ensure a cleaner Oyo state. Mottainai is working with the Oyo State Environmental Task Force and other relevant agencies, to ensure a cleaner Oyo state. They will also help in the enforcement of the use of waste bins across the state. Recall that we have sensitized community leaders, Market leaders and other relevant agencies in the State to ensure compliance with the policy.”





