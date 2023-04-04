Collins Nnabuife, Abuja

Concerned Nigerians for Sustainable Democracy from 36 states and FCT have called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the Senate Presidency to the South East to douse tension in the region.

The group also said the President-elect and the Vice President-elect are both Muslims. Hence those agitating that the Senate Presidency be zoned to the North-West should know that the candidates will likely be Muslim, and it does not balance the religion distribution in the country.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Convener/Coordinator of the Group, Dr. Amos Gizo, said if the APC truly wants to rule for 16 years and more, this balance is not negotiable, and it must be taken seriously and be conceded to a Christian from the South East.

“In the first place, the Muslim-Muslim ticket that almost cost the APC the success at the polls has come and gone and Nigeria now has the number 1 and 2, both as Muslims if the nation is to stand those agitating for the Senate President form the North West should step down for the sake of democracy and inclusiveness as all the likely contestants from the North West are Muslims. The political crises this attempt will cause may consume the nation.

“If the APC truly wants to rule for 16 years and even more, this balance is not negotiable, it must be taken seriously and be conceded to a Christian from the South East”, he said.

He said today, South-East has two APC governors (Imo and Ebonyi) and one APC Governor-elect of Ebonyi.

Also, South-South has one APC Governor (Cross-River State) and one Governor-Elect in the same Cross-River State

Therefore “South-East has produced six APC Senators-Elect in 2023 election from five states.

“While South-South has six APC Senators-Elect in 2023 from six States.

“From 1999 till date, South-South has produced Vice-president and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the person of President Goodluck Jonathan, none from South-East





“South-South has produced two APC National Chairmen in the persons of Chief John Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole, none from South-East

“South-South has also produced the National Secretary of APC in the person of Senator John Akpan Udodeghe.

“South-South have produced Senate Majority Leader in the person of Senator Victor Ndoma Egba

“Currently, South-South has the deputy Senate President, HE Ovie Omeagege. South-East only produced Senate President from 1999 under

“Since then, South-East has not produced any other top leadership under APC. Presently, there is need to dilute the Peter Obi Phenomenon in the South-East”, Gizo noted.

While highlighting some of the reasons why the Senate Presidency should be ceded to the South East, Dr Gizo said there is “need to douse the IPOB/ESN and general insecurity in the South-East.

“South-East is in the majority in terms of population spread across the federation against the South-South.

“Our position is to strengthen democracy, reduce political tension, reduce security threats,

and keep Nigeria one.

