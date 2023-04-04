By: Tola Adenubi – Lagos

In a bid to facilitate seamless parking experience across the metropolis, the Lagos State Government has partnered ARCA Payment Ltd. to develop a parking payment application that will enhance coordinated parking operations between the Authority and the public.

In a statement signed on Tuesday by the Head, Public Affairs Unit of the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA), Abayomi Ariba, the agency said it’s partnership meeting with ARCA Payment Ltd is to improve the overall parking system by ensuring a seamless transaction process for permits, registration, enquiry among others

According to the General Manager of LASPA, Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu, while being quoted in the statement, this is a commitment towards integrating technological solutions into the Authority’s parking management system, which will provide a user-friendly system whilst building an accurate database to manage parking proceedings for the State.

Mrs. Adelabu noted that the Authority has adopted innovative ways in providing lasting solutions to parking challenges for a safe and secured environment adding that the ultimate aim is to give Lagosians the best and most suitable parking experience.

The LASPA GM explained that the initiative guarantees a stress-free process for end users of the Authority’s services, emphasising the effect on reconciliation and revenue assurance for the government.

The General Manager also emphasized that the Authority has been committed towards supporting various organizations and business entities to identify and proffer long-term solutions to their parking challenges as it has observed that most organizations operating in State lack adequate parking space, which contributes to indiscriminate parking.

While describing the various interventions introduced to reduce indiscriminate parking across the State, she averred that the government has commenced the installation of signages and lane markings in phases across the State to guide motorist and pedestrians on available parking lots.

Mrs. Adelabu, while urging the public to support the Authority’s efforts towards improving the parking system of the State, noted that enforcement of parking regulations has significantly reduced road mishaps and traffic congestion across the metropolis.

Earlier in his remarks, the MD/CEO ARCA Payment Ltd, Mr. Oluwadare Owolabi appreciated the government’s role in regulating parking across the State in line with the smart city drive, noting that the integration of the application solution to manage parking proceedings will further promote effective customer service, accountability and transparency for all organizations and business entities.

Mr. Owolabi unveiled plans to commence intensive training for staff of the Authority on how to navigate through the application software, opining that all efforts are geared towards providing smooth, quick and result oriented process for the public to access parking services.