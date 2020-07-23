Oyo develops blueprint on health

OYO State government is developing a blueprint on health to articulate its health priority areas with a view to boosting the state’s health index and streamlining the focus of interventions from its supporting health partners for better effectiveness.

Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Basir Bello, who made the disclosure at the five-day workshop for the development of the Oyo 2021 health sector Annual Operational Plan (AOP), stated that the blueprint will also ensure that the state achieves set targets for the second National Strategic Health Development Plan.

Dr Bello said the first National Strategic Health Development Plan failed because it only achieved two out of its 51 objectives because it was not backed up by an annual operational plan.

The annual operational plan, with inputs from all stakeholders in the health sector, he said would ensure the state has a robust comprehensive health plan when it becomes operational.

Executive Secretary, Oyo State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Babatunde Olatunji, stated that the blueprint will make it easier for the board to tease out what needs to be done in health across the primary healthcare centres across the states.

Mr Bolaji Aduagba, representative of the Federal Ministry of Health and the lead facilitator for the workshop stated that the National Strategic Health Development Plan has five pillars, including health system strengthening and healthcare service delivery.

Mr Adeuagba declared that the AOP would enable the state to itemize the key interventions in view of the shortfalls in available resources and other competing sectors for funding.

Director, Health Planning, Research and Statistics, Dr Gbolahan Abass, said the participants at the workshop are expected to undertake the situation analysis for all priority areas of the Oyo State Strategic Health Development Plan for the purpose of articulating the annual operation plan and define priority and targets to be achieved by the operation plan.

He added that they will also, be expected to develop an operational plan that is linked with the state’s strategic health development plan.