The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state has assured President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the unalloyed support of its twelve members in both the Red and Green Chambers.

The party submitted that its lawmakers would not only key into the developmental plans of his administration but also remain loyal, committed and steadfast as they are being positioned to serve in a greater capacity.

Oyo APC has all the senators-elect from the three districts of Oyo South, Oyo Central and Oyo North as well as nine out of the 14 members-elect to the House of Representatives as its members. Five of them are elected as federal lawmakers for the first time while six are returning either for the second or third with the exception of Senator AbdulFatai Buhari who is now set for his third term in the Senate after he had previously spent a term in the Green Chamber between 2003 and 2007.

In a statement issued on Monday and made available to journalists in Ibadan by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, Oyo APC boasted of the quality of all its representatives in the 10th Assembly describing them as “men and woman of competence, enviable track record and proven integrity who would are poised to contribute their quota to the growth and development of their fatherland under the current dispensation and beyond.

“As a progressive people, we had looked forward to an auspicious period like this when we would have an individual blessed with the combined wisdom and foresight of Chief Obafemi Awolowo as well as the courage and doggedness of Bashorun MKO Abiola to direct the affairs of this great nation. Now that we have a tested and trusted Democrat who also understands the dynamics of public administration at the helm of affairs of our dear country, it is imperative we join hands with him and ensure that he does not fail.

“To this end, we have realized that the legislative arm would play a key role in the task ahead of the Tinubu administration and this makes it important for Mr President to have people of like minds in both Chambers as allied partners. As a matter of fact, President Bola Tinubu would find all Oyo APC members in the National Assembly loyal subordinates and passionate patriots who would always be ready to support his vision and ideas as far as moving the nation forward is concerned.

“Apart from ’emeritus’ Senator Buhari, we are also having seasoned professionals and committed patriots in Barr. Sarafadeen Alli and Dr Yunus Akintunde would be operating from the Senate while other diligent and experienced democrats would be discharging their respective duties from the House of Representatives. These include; Hon. Tajudeen Abiodun Kareem, Hon. Akeem Adeniyi, Hon. Akin Alabi, Hon. Olaide Akinremi, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Shadipe, Hon. Olaide Muhammadah, Hon. Aderemi Oseni, Hon. Olafisoye Akinmoyede and Hon. Olamijuwon Alao-Akala.

“With the yeoman’s job done by the leadership of the APC in Oyo state in partnership with all the party candidates including, Sen. Teslim Folarin, to deliver a total number of 449,884 votes to Sen. Bola Tinubu and Sen. Kassim Shettima in the last presidential election, we have demonstrated that we shall always identify with the cause of Mr President and also ensure that he succeeds in everything he does to promote democracy, rule of law and also deliver good governance to the people of Nigeria,” Oyo APC stated.

