The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has urged Nigerians to protect the nation’s democracy in their daily activities.

He said this on Monday in his address during the June 12 celebration held at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, that the democracy Nigerians are enjoying today was a product of sweat and blood.

He, therefore, rallied support for the new administration of President Bola Tinubu, in achieving his promises for the country.

Abiodun described Tinubu as a God-sent messiah to Nigerians, saying that the programmes of the present administration in the country would bring more dividends of democracy to all geopolitical zones.

The governor advised the people to endure the present inconveniences they are facing as a result of fuel subsidy removal.

“It is gratifying that one of the dependable, loyal, dogged and hardened proponents of the June 12 struggle Bola Tinubu is today the president of Nigeria.

“Some of the recent policies like the subsidy removal may come out with some initial inconvenience, but we must persevere as the benefit far outweighs whatever it is we are sacrificing.

“As we move on in our democratic journey, it is important for us to continue to be patriotic in all our daily activities.

“We must have it at the back of our mind that the democracy that we enjoy today is a product of the blood and sweat of some people.

“We must therefore do everything that is in our capacity to jealously protect it with all our heart and might, knowing fully well that the worst democracy is far better than the acclaimed best dictatorship.

“All hands must be on deck to support and make our project a success on this journey to a new Nigeria, like we say, there is no gain without some pain,” he said.





Abiodun described the late MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, as a man of integrity whose love for the country cuts across tribes, ethnicities and religions.

“June 12 remains a watershed in the political history of Nigeria and a turning point in Nigeria’s political journey as a corporate entity.

“Exactly 30 years ago, Nigerians irrespective of faith, tribe or political affiliations united behind a man, named Chief MKO Abiola (GCFR), he ran an unprecedented free and fair election which was later brutally annulled and the rest became history.

“We will continue to miss one of the most illustrious sons of our dear state that ever lived, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

“The maker and compass of democracy in Nigeria and today lies his enduring legacies of doggedness, consistency and perseverance, Ogun State is really blessed to have produced such a great personality,” he said.

