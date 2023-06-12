The student community of Sa’adu Zungur University, Gadau, which is owned by Bauchi State, is currently living in fear due to frequent attacks by hoodlums suspected to be remnants of political thugs known as ‘Sara-Suka.’

These thugs have been terrorizing the students, snatching their phones, laptops, and other valuables, sometimes causing injuries. On Saturday, pandemonium erupted in Gadau, Itas/Gadau LGA, when one student was attacked and stabbed by a thug, resulting in a severe injury to his right hand.

The victim, Safiyanu Adamu, a Bio-Chemistry student, stated from his hospital bed at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Azare that the attack occurred during a football match between the Green White Green House and GT House.

An altercation during the match escalated into a physical fight, and during this time, a person named ‘Lado’ went to their house and brought two knives, which he used to stab Safiyanu on his hand, causing serious injury.

Students who witnessed the incident, along with other good Samaritans, rescued Safiyanu and rushed him to Gadau General Hospital for emergency treatment. However, they were asked to produce a policeman before he could receive medical attention. Eventually, they were able to secure a policeman, and Safiyanu was given first-aid treatment at Gadau Hospital. Due to the severity of the cut, the hospital referred him to the Federal Medical Centre in Azare for further treatment.

Some students who spoke to journalists expressed concern about the increasing cases of thuggery, phone snatching, and other crimes in Gadau town, particularly after the conclusion of the 2023 General elections. They called on the state government, security agencies, and school authorities to urgently address the issue before it escalates further and potentially leads to reprisals from the student community.

The students stated that the continued actions of the thugs and other miscreants have instilled fear not only in them but also in other residents of the town.

When contacted for a response, the Bauchi State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Wakili, stated that he would contact the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area to gather information before providing a response to journalists.

However, a police officer in Gadau, speaking confidentially to journalists, revealed that the police are making frantic efforts to prevent the incident from escalating into violence, as the student community is reportedly preparing for possible reprisals.

The officer mentioned that the police’s efforts have been successful so far, as peace has returned to the community and the town, with things returning to normal.

