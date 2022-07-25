Oyeyemi bows out as Buhari appoints new FRSC Corps Marshal

By Clement Idoko - Abuja
Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, FRSC Corps Marshal

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Dauda Biu, as the Acting Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), following the retirement of Mr Boboye Oyeyemi.

Oyeyemi made this known on Monday when he handed over to Biu at the FRSC headquarters in Abuja.

Former Corps Marshal, FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi retired from service on Sunday, July 24.

This is contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem on Monday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi said that Biu’s appointment took effect from July 24 and wished him a successful tenure as he assumed office.

Speaking, FRSC Board Chairman, Malam Bukhari Bello congratulated Bello on his appointment and urged him to sustain the tempo as well as ensure that he justify his appointment.

Bello said that the former Corps Marshal laid a good foundation for the corps and urged the acting corps marshal to continue where he stopped.

Biu appreciated the management of the FRSC and the presidency for the appointment and pledged to justify the appointment.

Before his appointment, Biu was the Deputy Corps Marshal, Finance and Accounts at the FRSC headquarters.

He joined the FRSC in 1988 and has had a fruitful career working across several formations.

He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Ahmadu Bello University and was the Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Finance and Accounts in 2014 before becoming the DCM in 2016.

