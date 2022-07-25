Buhari to visit Liberia Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Tuesday, undertake a trip to Liberia in what the Presidency says signifies the importance attached to the security and wellbeing of Liberia and the rest of West Africa.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), on Monday, informed that Liberia will mark a Special Independence anniversary, commemorating 175 years of self-rule, with the country being the oldest independent post-colonial African State.

It said President Buhari is the Special Guest of Honour at the celebration and will deliver an address.

The statement observed that the trip to Liberia comes at a time when political instability and the return of coups-d’état have upended two to three decades of democratic order in the sub-region.

It further explained that Liberia, Sierra Leone along with Nigeria are going into elections in 2023 and President Buhari is expected to emphasize to them the importance of free, fair and credible elections.

According to the statement, President is expected to stress the importance of the respect for rule of law rule throughout the sub-region. Without rule of Law and constitutional rule, there cannot be security peace and development.

It added: “Peace and security of Liberia (and Sierra-Leone) are important to Nigeria given the enormous investments in men, material and resources expended by this country to secure the two states. Without the leadership of Nigeria in the context of ECOWAS to secure these two, there would not have been a Liberia on the map in its present configuration today.

“Bilaterally, Nigeria and Liberia may bring to the table issues of cross-border terrorism, bolstering defence and trade ties.

“The warmth of the relationship and personal chemistry between President Buhari and George Weah of Liberia is no less significant and will play a key role in the events of tomorrow.”

