Primary school pupils stage protest in solidarity with striking lecturers in Osun

Barely few hours to the proposed two-day nationwide protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in calling on the federal government to settle entitlements of striking lecturers, bizarre happenings rocking Ile- Ife on Monday when primary school students staged a peaceful demonstration to appeal to the federal government to find a lasting solution to the grievances of universities’ lecturers.

The primary school pupils who were from Sunshine nursery and primary school, Ile-Ife came out as early as 9:00 a.m of the day, converged at the Obafemi Awolowo University main campus gate and armed with placards with various inscriptions.

The protest, however, attracted the presence of motorists, traders, educationists and other passers around the scene of the protest.

The development, however, caused traffic jams in the area as motorists including motorcyclists parked their cars and motorcycles to see the unbelievable exercise while several others watched in surprise.

Speaking on the matter, the students chorused that, the government should act speedily on resolving the issue.

In her remark, a seasoned educationist and primary school teacher, with over two decades of teaching, Mrs Iyabo Ayanku frowned at the standard of the national curriculum saying, “Nigeria’s developmental agenda can only be achieved in a more organized setting for teachers and students.”

She, however, called on the government and other stakeholders in the education sector to return to the negotiation to save the nation’s educational sector.

It will be recalled that the striking lecturers had embarked on the strike action. for the past five months now as a result of the federal government’s lukewarm attitude in offsetting their outstanding allowances.

The development has however crippled academic activities in the Nigerian Universities forcing students to be indoors in their various homes.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

