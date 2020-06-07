Oyetola’s financial ingenuity is Osun’s saving grace ― APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former House of Representative aspirant in Osun State, Hon Adegboyega Bello, has lauded Governor Gboyega Oyetola for the economic gains in the state under this administration, attributing the development to the financial prowess and understanding of the state governor.

Bello, a financial expert, made this known at the weekend while discussing the efforts of the Osun state government towards curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state, adding that the state has done better than expected considering its financial situation.

He described the Governor Oyetola as an experienced and accomplished administrator who has further dazzled his critics with his structured and methodical approach in combating the spread of Coronavirus in the state, adding that this situation has to lead to positive containment of the dreaded virus within the Osun state.

The APC chieftain said Osun’s fragile economy would have probably collapsed if not for the display of the exceptional stewardship and leadership skills of Governor Oyetola in managing the very lean resources of the state.

“it’s most fascinating to learn that well over N35 Billion has been paid off from the Osun debt balance since Governor Oyetola assumed office in addition to massive infrastructural projects ongoing across the state, a case in point being the completion of renovation and upgrade of about 250 Primary health centres across the state all within 18 months in office. It takes financial acumen and the much-needed discipline to be able to drive the state with obvious financial constraints that the state is faced with,” he said.

