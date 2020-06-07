Troops kill many bandits in Zamfara, says military

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Sunday said that the Troops stopped the operations of cattle rustlers and criminals who have overrun camps, killing scores and apprehending others in Zamfara State.

This was contained in a statement made available to Tribune Online in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to tackle security challenges in the country.

He explained that the Troops of Operation Katsina under Operation Accord on June 5, intercepted a bandits’ gun-runner and logistics supplier at Mararraba Maigora in Faskari Local Government Area of the state.

He disclosed that items such as 496 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and one Bajaj Motorcycle were recovered during the operation.

The coordinator further disclosed that the Troops eliminated three bandits and captured four in a cordon and search operation at Yauyau and Zandam villages.

He said that items that included seven Dane guns, three cellphones and two motorcycles recovered while the captured bandits were in custody for interrogations.

According to him, Troops also engaged fleeing bandits on Dunya-Dangeza road and recovered two Dane guns and four motorcycles on June 6 being Saturday.

“Additionally, troops destroyed the Daban Jabi camp of a notorious Bandit leader known as Dan Jangeru.

“Also at Warnu village two bandits were neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds, one AK47 rifle was recovered in the process.”

He added that the Military High Command congratulated Operation Hadarin Daji and Air Component of Operation Accord, for their dexterity in the execution of the operations and urged the general public to continue to provide timely and credible information that would assist in eliminating bandits and other criminal elements in the country.