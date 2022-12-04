Oyegun’s former aide dumps APC

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ray Morphy, has announced his resignation from the party.

Morphy was a Special Adviser to Chief Odigie Oyegun while the latter was national chairman of the APC.

Morphy, a member of the APC Presidential Council in 2019 was also a member of APC National Campaign Councils in many states. He was a pioneer member of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (TBO).

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja at the weekend, the party chieftain expressed regret that he was deceived into believing that the ruling party placed priority on the public good.

He declared that he has since been convinced “that public good is the last thing on the mind of the leadership of the APC whether in government or out of it.

His statement read in part: “I am not sorry that I left APC where I had made intellectual, material and financial contributions, all in a bid to help secure better governance for ours! I realised after much effort that the public good is the last thing on the mind of the leadership of the APC whether in government or out of it. Talking about public good to APC is like talking to a stone, so I took a walk.

“I am not sorry, that I did what my conscience bids me do. I cannot support a ticket that does not take into cognisance the diversity of our country.

“I am not sorry, that I happen to believe that this country needs better, indeed deserves better than the comedy of gaffes that the APC is trying to sell to Nigerians in other to further impoverish an already traumatised and despondent citizenry!

“I am not sorry, because I am a seeker of what is right and true. This is what we do, we stand with the truth and part ways with those who prefer lies! We stand with the public and part ways with those who see nothing wrong with the mass suffering of the citizenry.

“I am not sorry that I stand for what is good for our nation.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE