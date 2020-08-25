Overwhelming scourge of corruption

Since independence, Nigeria has not been corruption-free. Things are always absurd in this country. A day will not pass without hearing about one case of corruption. Unarguably, corruption has been the leading factor contributing to the underdevelopment of the country. No institution is safe from corruption’s trap.

Over the years, corruption has ravaged every aspect of life in Nigeria; from mismanagement of public funds, embezzlement to siphoning the treasure of the nation. Historically, no administration; military or civilian, has been found clean since the inception of Nigeria. And till date, no solution has been found to tackle the menace despite the frantic efforts by government.

Although corruption is a global phenomenon, the menace in this country is tragically overwhelming. On September 29, 2000, the Obasanjo-led government inaugurated the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to minimise the incidence of corrupt practices in the country and to curb money laundering. In 2003, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was also established as a law agency to investigate financial crimes in the country.

After the creation of ICPC and EFCC, the country recorded some success in prosecuting and convicting many prominent Nigeria leaders. Unfortunately, few high-profile individuals face the wrath of law while majority escape justice even though they were found guilty of the offence while many cases were also buried.

While Nigeria battles corruption in all sectors, the Nigerian economic stance and power has suffered degradation. In 2012, the country was reported to have lost over $400 billion to corruption since independence. Also in 2018, the country was ranked 144th in the 180 countries listed in Transparency International’s Corruption Index.

Recently, the president suspended the former acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu, on corruption allegations. In the same vein, the issue of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) cropped up. Without doubt, investigation proceedings on the alleged individuals might come out positive but the question is will the perpetrators face the consequence of their offence according to the law?

Nigerians are the problem of Nigeria. No outsider is laundering our funds. Our main problem is the punishment of corruption in the aspect of the constitution.

I believe there is a need for the introduction of religious principles as opined by many leading figures in the country. I would like to advise the National Assembly to take into account a comprehensive research and findings from the religious leaders so as to deduce laws from the religious books. I also appeal to the Federal government to strengthen the power of the judiciary for the sake of justice, fairness and accuracy.

Abdulganiyu Abdulrahman Akanbi,

Kwara State.

