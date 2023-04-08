Former Aviation Minister and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has berated the Nigerian novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, over a letter to the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Adichie, in a letter on Thursday, titled, “Hollow Democracy”, slammed the government of the United States for congratulating Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to her, the the process in the February 25 presidential election that produced Tinubu was not only marred by technical faults but ‘deliberately manipulated’.

But in reaction, Fani-Kayode, who is also a director of special operations and new media of the APC presidential campaign council, said Adichie’s letter belongs to “the bottom of a public toilet.”

Fani-Kayode stated that Nigeria does not need any lesson from Adichie, describing her as “over-rated and Igbocentric new age diva.”

“Neither do we need to respond to her self-serving, self-seeking, jaundiced, subjective, partial, primitive, tribal observations and implausible ethno-religious sentiments.

“If anyone needs to know that lawlessness has consequences it is her candidate Peter and not the Nigerian people.

“And if anything is hollow it is her well-manicured diva head and not our democracy.

“She is not in this league and she would do well to stick to writing fairy tales,” he said.

According to him, “Running to foreign leaders to report your compatriots does not sit well with me no matter what your Uncle Tom credentials may be.

“If you do not have respect for your own people and nation and if you have to go cap in hand to foreigners for validation then you are not worthy of being called a human being let alone a Nigerian.





“Africa has come of age. We do not need to get a congratulatory note from any Western nation before we sleep well at night.

“This is not some Hollywood film script or fantasy fairy tale.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE