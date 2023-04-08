A support group in the Labour Party (LP) under the umbrella The Obi-Datti Movement, has said the OBIdients and the party’s Vice Presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed are ready for the TV debate challenge called by the Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.
TRIBUNE ONLINE earlier reported the renowned playwright recently challenged Obi’s running mate to an open debate following his claims on the 2023 general elections.
Speaking on Arise TV Saturday, the mouthpiece of the Obi-Datti Movement, Prof Chris Nwakobia dared Soyinka to come out for the TV debate.
“Oh yes, he will and effectively so. The least of the Obidients can take up that debate and do profoundly.
“I know Prof Wole Soyinka, I know he will not go for that debate because the point is that history is replete with facts and figures,” Nwakobia emphatically answered when asked if Baba-Ahmed will take up a debate with Soyinka.
There have been back and forth between the supporters of the LP presidential candidate and Prof. Soyinka in recent days over the latter’s use of “fascism” to describe ‘OBIdient Movement’.
