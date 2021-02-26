Our Operatives did not attempt to arrest Sunday Igboho ― DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has refuted the report making the rounds that its Operatives attempted to arrest Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital on Friday.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday by the Spokesperson of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya.

According to him,” the said news is misinforming and should be taken as fake and therefore be disregarded.”

