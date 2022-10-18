Our gubernatorial candidate did not send thugs to disrupt Atiku’s rally in Kaduna ― APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Kaduna State chapter has said its gubernatorial candidate and Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Uba Sani, is too refined to send thugs to disrupt the Presidential rally of Atiku Abubakar held in Kaduna on Monday.

In a statement issued by the state Publicity Secretary, Salisu Tanko Wusono, and made available to Tribune Online, on Tuesday night, titled “Timi Frank’s claims has no grain of truth” called on him to retract his statement or face legal action.

The statement said “As a professional hireling, Timi Frank has gotten a new assignment to complement his income as the so-called Ambassador of United Liberation Movement for West Papua, to East Africa and the Middle East.

“The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) is perfect for the hatchet job of running his mouth, going by his antecedent, on a matter that he is ill-informed about.

Indeed, the statement opined that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elected spokesmen at state and national levels, including those at the Presidential Campaign Council, as well as the battery of media aides that its presidential candidate parades.

However, given the reputational damage that it may cause them, apart from possible litigation, the party chose an unsavoury character to carry its dubious message, which is laden with injurious falsehoods.

Thus the statement said “his utterances which was widely published, Timi Frank claimed that Distinguished Senator Uba Sani and the Kaduna State Gubernatorial candidate of APC, sent thugs to disrupt PDP’s presidential rally, without an iota of proof. Significantly, Timi Frank was mis-briefed by his paymasters.

“The Township Stadium venue of the so-called rally was half empty last Monday, to the utter embarrassment of PDP chieftains, in a state that has a former vice president, an ex-governor and a two-term senator, including former National Chairman of the party.

On the same day, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Jagaban Borgu and APC presidential candidate, was in Kaduna to interact with Northern Leaders at Arewa House.

“All roads led to Arewa House as APC supporters, PDP die-hards and non-partisan citizens of Kaduna State trooped to hear Tinubu’s plans for the North when he becomes President of Nigeria by the Grace of God and the people’s votes.

“Consequently, the PDP presidential rally was reduced to a Town Hall meeting and to cover this embarrassment, the party alleged that thugs attacked their members at Ranchers Bees stadium, the statement declared.

“Although arrests have been reportedly made, it beats the imagination how two million people can be cramped into that the Township Stadium whose capacity is certainly less that 5,000 people.

“Timi Frank either does not know what transpired in Kaduna last Monday or he deliberately chose to bury his head in the sand. Either way, his message did not resonate with right-thinking people because PDP is saddled with enough internal crises, both at state and federal levels, to pose any threat to APC’s imminent victory.

Besides, Senator Uba Sani is too refined to play that kind of crude politics because it is not in his character to do so. More so, there is no need to bother with a party that is already sprawling on the floor.





However, in a bid to set the records straight and clear his name, and APC’s integrity, Timi Frank, will hear from our lawyers in due course if he does not retract that libellous statement and offer an unreserved apology to our Gubernatorial Candidate and our great party.

“Certainly, freedom of expression does not warrant levelling unsubstantiated, uncouth and defamatory allegations,” the statement.

