Our achievements in 2022 helped secure Oyo ― NSCDC

The Oyo State commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Michael Adaralewa, has said that the performance of the corps in the outgoing year went a long way in keeping the state secure.

Dr Adaralewa stated this during the end-of-the-year party of the Corps on Tuesday.

Represented by his second-in-command, DCC Femi Ete, the NSCDC boss said that some of the key achievements recorded in 2022 included the setting up of gallant female squad for the safe school initiative and providing operation vans for their mobility, which enabled the squad to patrol all schools in the state.

He said: “The female squad ensures zero tolerance for vices among students such as cultism, thuggery, hooliganism, kidnapping, rape, drug addiction, gambling, smoking, and alcoholism, among others.

“We obtained a brand new ambulance for disaster and rescue management unit for rescue emergency purposes.

“We also mediated between farmers and herders through our Agro-ranger Unit, which could have resulted in loss of lives and properties.

“Also, over 800 cases were resolved through alternative dispute resolution by the Peace and Conflict Management Unit, among other successes.”

Dr Adaralewa said officers of the corps would go into 2023 with more zeal to perform than the outgoing year.

