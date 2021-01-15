Osun’s path to achievements

One thing Governor Isiaq Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State may not know, as that could never be his intention, is that his achievements within twenty four months, despite the parlous economic status of Osun, indicted and exposed the ineptitude or insincerity of some other political power-holders, especially those with buoyant state economic profile without corresponding performance.

It’s a paradox that Osun, the state with lowest federal allocation in Nigeria, has experienced exponential growths within twenty four months of Oyetola’s administration. With its weak fiscal profile and paucity of funds, if Osun can perform and deliver on her lofty promises, no state in the federation has an excuse, a justification or alibi for non-performance.

Fiscal statistical evidence from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), and Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) suffices as supportive of the claim that Osun is one of the lowest (if not the lowest) federal allocation receiving states. According to these official sources, it would take Osun State about 13 months (more than a year), for instance, to receive what oil-rich states like Bayelsa and Rivers receive in a single month.

The paradoxical low economic status of Osun but high state performance shows that it’s not how much is allocated to a state but how much the machinery of the state is dedicated to efficient utilisation of the allocation. Appraisal of the giant strides recorded by Osun State in the last couple of years is a denial of any claim of paucity of funds in the state. This is as a result of efficient utilisation of meager resources by dedicated machineries of the state.

It is impressive to note, as observed, that Osun governor, by his nature, does more than he talks about; he is not a propagandist and he doesn’t hire any. If any political power-holder in this country tolls the path of patriotism, truth, transparency and accountability, there’s tendency that he would have adversaries in our polity.

This is because a typical Nigerian politician does not toll these paths; he only pretends to.

Jimoh Olorede,

oloredejimoh@gmail.com.

