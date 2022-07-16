#OsunDecides2022: INEC sets up collation centre for election result collation

By Adeolu Adeyemo/ Oluwole Ige / Boluwatife Akinyemi
All necessary arrangements have been put in place by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to activate its central collation centre as Nigerians await the announcement of Osun gubernatorial election.

The centre which is at the state headquarters of the commission had been manned by eagled armed security operatives who would be keeping night vigil to ensure orderliness during the collation exercise.

Security operatives like police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Nigeria Army have been placed on red alert at the entrances of the commission office to make the outcome of the exercise a successful one.

Already, journalists had started bombarding the centre to witness the collation of results from all local government areas in the state.

However, INEC officials were moving from poles to pillars to make the activity a rancour-free one.

 

