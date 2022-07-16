Six doctors carry out surgery on Osinbajo, say operation successful

Medical doctors who performed surgical operation on Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to treat a recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg have concluded the procedure, describing it as successful.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, posted a statement from the hospital confirming that the vice-president had a successful leg surgery on Saturday at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos State.

“The vice-president was admitted to Duchess International Hospital, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.

“He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr Wallace Ogufere, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr Om Lahoti, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and Dr Babajide Lawson, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon.

“Others were Dr Ken Adegoke, Consultant in Anaesthesia and Critical Care, Dr Oladimeji Agbabiaka, Consultant Anaesthetist and Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, Consultant Physician and Medical Director.

“The operation was successful and Osinbajo is expected to be discharged within the next few days,” Dosunmu-Ogunbi said.