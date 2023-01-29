Osun Tribunal: Folarin hails judgment, congratulates Oyetola, APC

The 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progress Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin has hailed the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal, affirming Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola as valid winner of 2022 governorship elections in Osun State.

The Election Petition Tribunal chaired by Justice Tertse Kume, on Friday, sacked Osun Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The majority judgement of two judges against one ordered that Certificate of Return should be withdrawn from Adeleke and issued to Adegboyega Oyetola.

The tribunal sacked Adeleke for overvoting in some polling units across the State.

“Having deducted the over-voting figure, Oyetola scored 314,921 while Ademola gathered 290,266” the judge said.

The three-term lawmaker in his reaction to the judgement through his media aide, Com. YSO Olaniyi, described the Tribunal judgement as a victory for justice, calling on all Osun APC members, supporters, and indeed the people of Osun State, to remain peaceful, and not to react in the face of any provocation.

“The judgement is a triumph of truth and justice. Expectedly, the judiciary has lived up to expectation as the bastion of democracy and rule of law”.

“God’s Will and the mandate of the good people of Osun have finally been upheld by the Elections Tribunal. Therefore, I congratulate His Excellency Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, APC family and the good people of Osun over the ruling” Folarin concluded.