Arsenal, Tems, other social media trends of the week

Arsenal had however continued to dominate the social media trend after thrashing Manchester United three to two goals on…

The previous week ended with banters flying around with anticipation on who would win the Arsenal vs Manchester United premiership game.

Arsenal had however continued to dominate the social media trend after thrashing Manchester United three to two goals on January 22 in a highly intense football match.

With about two million viewers, the match was regarded as the most-watched Premier League game ever in the US, according to broadcaster NBC, as fans of the rival teams longed to see the match which ended in favour of Arsenal football club.

As Manchester United fans were trying to digest the defeat, On-air-personality Nedu turned the trend table during a podcast on Monday when he described Big Brother housemates as “hungry” and with nothing to offer.

In his words, “the reason why many go to BBN is that they are hungry. Do you know what Big Brother does for you, it takes you from here and shoots you up but there is no substance to hold you on to.

“It’s only sex many of them have to offer, they intentionally go there just to get customers.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nedu had in the previous week revealed how he walked in two female reality stars sleeping with someone he knows, in an Abuja hotel.

A former BBN housemate, Doyinsola David who was at the interview with Nedu replied him saying “there is nothing wrong in the idea.

“Who says that is a bad thing? Customers, dey turn husbands, una dey use small eye look am? which one of you here will not be happy to find someone to give you million,” she said.

Nedu has since been receiving bashes from different angles especially from female celebrities following his revelation on the podcast.





As if that was not enough, a former member of the Plantation Boys music group, Blackface, on Tuesday cried out that his song had been stolen “again” and called out the artiste on his Twitter page.

ALSO READ: BBTitans, AFRIMA, Shanty Town dominate social media trends

This was after a music director posted that the video made for the particular music cost about 165,000 dollars.

“You spend $165k dollars to shoot musical video for your artist. Una no fit use 100 naira call the owner of the song before una remix am. Una dey form say una smart I believe.

“E better make una do the right thing because this one I no go sorry for una,” Blackface tweeted.

A Twitter user, Olatubosunkami replied Blackface, saying “Your song is always reachable and stealable”.

Blackface subsequently replied, saying, “They love music I know. But does it give them the right to sample, remake or remix works I have already.”

On Wednesday, Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, once again put Nigeria in the spotlight after she was nominated in the 2023 Oscars for her contribution as a songwriter on ‘Lift Me Up’.

The song “Lift Me Up” is one of the soundtracks on Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” movie.

Tems co-wrote “Lift Me Up” with global singer, Rihanna; music producer, Ludwig Goransson and Black Panther’s director, Ryan Coogler.

On Thursday, budding artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, called out one of his partners and accused her of infidelity.

Portable, who discovered his partner’s infidelity through her chats revealed that the lady who already had a baby for him was planning a wedding with another man while he was busy providing for her upkeep.

Thereafter, he posted a picture of himself and another partner of his while he praised her for staying loyal to spite the other lady he accused of infidelity.

Nigerian artiste, Abiola Akinbiyi, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, on Friday, released the music video for his song ‘Contraband’ on the same day which was his birthday.

‘Contraband’ is a song from Bella Shmurda’s ‘Hypertension’ album, which was premiered in October 2022.

On Saturday, Nigerian singer, Chukwudi Agali, popularly known as Chuddy K, broke the news of his wife’s death.

Chuddy K made the announcement on his Instagram page where he shared a picture of his wife and expressing disbelief that she was truly gone.

“My queen is gone. I can’t believe I am typing this. Never imagined a day like this would come so early. You fought hard for you life. You did not die of cancer . God called you cus he loves you more than I do. RIP Racheal my love,” he wrote.

While some fans also expressed disbelief, others sympathised with the artiste as they prayed for the soul of the departed to rest in peace.

(NAN)