The lawmaker representing Odo-Otin/Ifelodun/Boripe federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Soji Adetunji, has refuted claims of an attack on himself and his entourage.

Adetunji clarified the situation in a statement on Thursday, dismissing reports of a direct attack as “yellow journalism” and instead described the incident as an altercation among intoxicated individuals.

“The incident was not a direct attack or humiliation as reported by some yellow journalists, but rather an act of hooliganism displayed by some clearly drunk thugs who were fighting among themselves,” Adetunji said.

He explained that he was en route from Ibadan to attend a wedding ceremony in Ada when the altercation occurred.

“It is unfortunate that some people are attaching me with the drama. I was coming from Ibadan on Saturday to attend the wedding ceremony of the son of one of the party members in Ada,” he stated.

According to Adetunji, the clash involved groups from Ikirun, Iragbiji, Aagba, and Ada who had already been in conflict before his arrival.

“They were already having an altercation before my arrival. It was so unfortunate that the matter escalated to a serious level when I arrived at the event,” he said.

He assured the public that none of the vehicles in his convoy were affected by the incident.

“All the vehicles are in good condition. Any picture that shows otherwise might belong to the attendees,” Adetunji added.

