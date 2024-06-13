Tragedy struck at Bazakwoi of Adunu Community, Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State as another mining pit collapsed at an illegal gold mining site, resulting in the deaths of no fewer than three persons while one other victim was rescued with injuries at the scene.

Indication to this effect emerged on Thursday evening when the Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Malam Abdullahi Baba Arah, in a press statement he signed and made available to Journalists in Minna, disclosed that the agency has received a report of mining pit collapse at Bazakwoi of Adnun community in Paikoro LGA of Niger State.

According to the NSEMA boss, “The incident occurred earlier today (Thursday) 13th June 2024. It involves local miners who are said to be illegally mining the gold deposit environment and scavenging for the mineral, thereby resulting in the deaths of no fewer than about three persons at the scene.”

The statement added that as of the time of filing the report, three persons were confirmed dead while one person was rescued alive with injuries.

Baba Arah, however, noted that “No one was trapped, and as such, there was no search and rescue operation”, the statement added.

Recall that Tribune Online earlier reports that a mining site collapsed in Galkogo village, Shiroro local government area of Niger State, with many people trapped underground.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE