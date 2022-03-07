Osun PDP primary: Ogunbiyi pulls out of race, accuses party leadership of bias

A few hours to the Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi has announced that he is pulling out of the race.

The party chieftain who made his withdrawal known at his campaign office in Ogo-Oluwa, area of Osogbo, the state capital in the afternoon today.

While stating while he withdrew from the race, he argued that there was a conspiratorial plan by the leadership of the party from the national headquarters to be biased in the election.

Ogunbiyi further pointed out that the Adeleke camp has equally perfected plans to molest, harass and even caused mayhem that could claim the lives of his political supporters during the party primary election.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…