Benue gov suspends three district heads over alleged involvement in communal clashes

Benue State government has suspended three district heads over their alleged involvement in communal clashes in the state.

Disclosing this while briefing newsmen at the end of state security council meeting on Monday night, Governor Samuel Ortom said the suspended district heads played active roles in the escalation of the clashes in their domains.

He gave the names of those suspended traditional rulers to include the district head of Utange council ward in Ushongo Local Government Area, Chief Dominic Iorer; the district head of Shough, Peter Kyum, and that of Mbasombo ward in Gwer East Local Government Area, Angegh Kuhe.

Ortom said that the district head of Utange was suspended as a result of his alleged insubordination to constituted authorities while that of Shiugh and Mbasombo were suspended following their alleged involvement in the communal clashes in Gwer East that led to the death of many people in the area.

He noted that it was also established that one Abagana Ityav from Gwer West was responsible for most of the criminal activities being perpetrated by some hoodlums in the area, saying the elderly man had been arrested and handed over to security agents for further investigation.

The governor promised to deal with all those found to be aiding and abetting crises and other criminal activities in their domains, saying he would not surrender the state to any criminal element.

Speaking on the lingering crises between the Ihyarev and Kparev in Tyo-Mu communities in Makurdi, the governor condemned the crises that had claimed several lives and announced that the committee set up by the government to investigate the causes of the crisis has been restructured to accommodate others.