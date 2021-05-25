Osun College of Technology establishes secondary school

Osun State College Of Technology, Esa- Oke has unveiled its newly established lingual secondary school of the institution tagged: Academy Of Science And Sports that will make the study of French Language compulsory.

The institution rector, Dr Samson Akinbamide Omobayo Adegoke who made this known at a press conference in Osogbo however named, Chief Taiwo Onigbinde as the ambassador of the academy and expressed confidence that chief Onigbinde would help to promote the sports academy.

He explained that the secondary school would focus on Science Education and help to nurture the potential of students in any sporting event of his/her choice.

“Our main reason for this event is to unveil the baby of the revolution, a Secondary school with a difference. The secondary school is going to admit students into JSS1 and SS1 in the next academic session starting from October 2021 and it will be full boarding for both Male and Female.”

“The motto of the school is “Developing Intellect and Harnessing Talents”. There will be an emphasis on the teaching of science subjects at JSS1 and advanced science subjects at SS1 such as; Further Mathematics, Physics and other science subjects.”

” It is also an opportunity for students to learn Trade Subjects which are aimed at promoting a career opportunity and Technical Education for students in Secondary School, such Trade Subjects include Carpentry and Joining, Auto Electric Works, Fabrication and a lot more. We implore Parents/Guardians to seize this opportunity of giving their children a quality foundation for the future.”

The Rector listed the achievements of his administration to include accreditation of eleven new courses in the institution as promotion of the welfare of staff as well as maintaining an uninterrupted academic calendar.

He however called on stakeholders to enhance investment in education saying education remained the bedrock for sociopolitical and economic development.

The rector who affirmed that Staff development is paramount in the mind of the present Management of the college, said “It is on this premise that we continued to pay the peculiar and other allowances to members of Staff to serve as motivation for greater performance.”

“We equally encourage academic discourse and seminars among lecturers. The First inaugural Lecture was delivered by Dr B. S. Agbolade, the Dean, Students Affairs and Chairman Committee of Deans.

“Also, more staff have benefitted from TETFund sponsored programmes such as PhD and M. Sc programmes and attendance at local and Internationally.

Dr Adegoke who also disclosed that a total of eleven programmes were accredited for the institution recently, listed them as Taxation- ND, Marketing- ND, Office Technology and Management – ND, Library and Information Science – ND, Multimedia Technology – ND. Arts and Design – ND, Photography -ND, Computer Engineering – ND, Agric Technology – ND, Biochemistry – HND and Environmental Biology -HND

In a remark, former Super Eagles coach, Chief Onigbinde said, the Sports academy was long overdue and commended Osun State College of Technology, Esa-oke for the initiative he described as outstanding.

Chief Onigbinde said if the nation’s tapped its potential in sports it would serve as a veritable source for Job and wealth creation.

He charged the government and other stakeholders in the sports to invest heavily in the sector to position the country for an economic turnaround.

Onigbinde who argued that education and sports must be learnt simultaneously described their importance in human development as a necessity.

According to him, it would develop mental, physical and social capability of every individual to make them more productive in any given society.

