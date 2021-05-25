MTN Nigeria partners LaLiga to bring entertainment to fans

Nigeria’s largest mobile telecommunications operator, MTN, has announced a partnership with LaLiga, the men’s top professional football division of the Spanish football league system, currently one of the most popular leagues in football, featuring many of the most talented stars and household names in the world.

A highlight of the partnership, which also grants MTN the right to use LaLiga’s brand name in Nigeria, is the launch of “LaLiga Trivia Nigeria,” a digital content platform that provides MTN customers with the league’s exclusive news, updates, videos, and games offering football fans a unique and highly entertaining experience. This collaboration under the license of Samssons Systems and Investments LTD, a Value Added Services local partner in Nigeria will see MTN expand opportunities for sports professionals in Nigeria while providing top-tier entertainment to football fans across the country.

“We are excited about this,” said Srinivas Rao, Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria. “Teaming up with LaLiga will enable us to bring fans closer to their football stars through exclusive news, meet and greets, amongst other benefits. This partnership furthers our Good Together philosophy, which advocates collaboration as a vehicle to deliver superior value to our customers. The new partnership will bring Nigerian football fans closer to the action through exclusive content.”

Speaking about this partnership, Mr Óscar Mayo Pardo, LaLiga’s Head of Business, Marketing and International Development, said: “This is a very exciting partnership for us, as we are always looking to build and entertain communities of football fans through engaging content and new experiences. LaLiga Trivia is a platform that will help us get closer to fans across Nigeria and will showcase the very best of what Spanish football has to offer. We’re excited to continue building these connections by working with MTN in Nigeria.”

The partnership will see MTN offer several exclusive LaLiga related benefits to the league’s large following in Nigeria as well as MTN’s vast subscriber base. Subscribers stand a chance to win amazing prizes, including a trip to Spain to watch live matches, meet LaLiga stars and access a range of matches and exclusive content- highlights, league news, interviews and league imagery and follow the progress of the Nigerian stars currently plying their trade in LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank, including Samuel Chukwueze, Ramon Azeez, Kenneth Omeruo, Kelechi Nwakali and James Igbekeme.

