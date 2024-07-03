The Osun State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed into law a bill to establish the Osun State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The bill which was passed into law after its third reading by the house and a consequent voice vote, consists of 58 clauses and will provide a legal framework to fighting corruption in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun however directed the clerk, Mr Simeon Amusan, to prepare a clean copy of the bill for the Governor’s assent.

The Speaker, expressed his confidence in the bill, stating that it provides necessary tools to fight corruption and promote accountability in the state.

The House later adjourned, sitting to Monday, 8th July, 2024.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE