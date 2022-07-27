One injured, properties vandalized as suspected PMS thugs attack transport company in Ibadan

One person was injured while valuable properties were vandalized when suspected thugs of the Park Management System (PMS) launched an attack on an Ibadan-based transport Company, Taimez Nigeria Limited at Nigerian Brewery junction, new Ife road, in Egbeda local government on Wednesday.

The manager of the Company, Biodun Ogunkeye was critically injured during the attacks.

Ogunkeye was taken to a Get Well Hospital, New Gbagi for medical attention by the Police Authority.

Ogunkeye, in an interview with our correspondent, disclosed that the suspected thugs invaded their premises in the early hours of Wednesday.

He stated that the main gate of their premises was blocked by their vehicle, thereby making it difficult for any of their loaded trucks to leave the yard.

Ogunkeye submitted that this was not the first time that members of the PMS would carry out the dastardly act.

According to him, this is not the first time that members of the PMS will disrupt our operation.

Today, as one of our loaded trucks was about to leave the yard, it was discovered that a particular vehicle has blocked the gate

I appealed to the passengers and driver of the cab to shift their vehicle but they refused.

Instead of heeding my calls, they became violent, descending on the driver of the truck and myself.

They attacked us with dangerous weapons including cutlass and destroyed the Company’s gate.

As if this was not enough, I was bundled inside their vehicle and whisked away. They even threatened to kill and drop my dead bodies along the road.

We were on our way to their office before they made a detour and brought me to Gbagi police station as an offender.

One of them feigned injuries. His colleagues misinformed the police that he was unconscious.





Our correspondent gathered from a police source at Gbagi Police station that one of the attackers was unconscious and he receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital.

Efforts of our correspondent to know the name of the hospital where he is receiving medical attention proved abortive as the police officer kept mum.

However, the police source said they are yet to hear from an injured PMS member who is currently receiving medical attention.

He said that pending the time that they will hear their own side of the story, they will incident the case as affray.

As of the time of leaving the station, the victim has been put inside the police cell, pending the arrival of the other party.

Also, commenting on the incident, the Managing Director of the Company, Alhaji Taye Akande said, ‘The entrance of our company was forcibly taken over my NURTW and converted to bus terminal not minding the risks arising from our heavy-duty trucks.

I was informed all the illegal shanties and shops blocking our company were allocated and rented out by the NURTW guys that besiege our facilities.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

