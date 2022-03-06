Osinbajo in charge in my absence ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari left Abuja on Sunday for a two-week medical vacation in London, affirming that while he is away, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbanjo, will be in charge of the nation’s affairs.

The president, who was responding to a reporter’s question at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja shortly before his departure, said he is not doing the business of running the administration alone as other key officials are involved including the vice president, the chief of staff and the secretary to the government of the federation.

“I cannot claim to be doing the work alone. The government is fully represented; the vice president is there. Constitutionally, when am away, he’s in charge; the secretary to the government, the chief of staff. So, no problem,” he said.

President Buhari also dismissed fears about the forthcoming national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not having a successful exercise, saying that the party will demonstrate the capacity that enabled it to unseat a ruling party in the past.

He said those who are expressing fears about the success of the national convention should wait and see, promising that all will be fine.

Asked to respond to the insinuation that the APC might not be able to organize a successful national convention, the president said: “They should wait and see. How do we come as a party to take power from the ruling party who had been there before us for so many years?

“So, we have the capacity. Everything will be alright.”

The president returned unexpectedly from Nairobi, Kenya on Friday where he had honoured the invitation extended to him by his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, to attend the Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP@50).

The presidency had announced that he would proceed from the East African country to London for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks.

But his sudden return to Abuja at the end of the UNEP engagement had left some wondering whether the medical trip had been put off.

However, a presidency source informed that President Buhari returned prematurely to Abuja because the UNEP meeting ended earlier than scheduled.

