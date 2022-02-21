Osinbajo calls for interrogation of local governance structure in Nigeria

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has emphasised the need to critically and painstakingly interrogate the existence and functionality of the local governance structures in Nigeria, with a view to strengthen them for better results.

Professor Osinbajo stated this at the inauguration of 90 participants of Senior Executive Course 44 with the theme: “Strengthening Local Governance in Nigeria: Challenges, Options and Opportunities” at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru Plateau State.

He pointed out that this will bring about a clearly defined structure from bottom to top, eliminate obstructions and guarantee a free flow of communication and interventions from top to bottom and vice versa.

The Vice President who was represented by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Leo Irabor who is the chairman Governing Board of the Institute said despite the fact that Nigeria is going through a period of critical developmental transformation but not without challenges.

His words: “Most of the efforts are targeted towards the vulnerable at the grassroots level. They are also mostly the victims of our challenges as a nation. Let me reiterate that this government strongly desires to make life comfortable for all Nigerians, most especially the average Nigerians.

“The desire to achieve this goal informed the beaming of the searchlight in the direction of local governance in Nigeria. Hence the choice of this year’s theme. Strengthening Local Governance in Nigeria: Challenges, Options and Opportunities. This theme was approved for SEC No.44 to identify the challenges confronting local governance in Nigeria, the options available and the opportunities it offers”

He further narrated that much efforts and resources have gone into the provision of security and improving the living conditions of all Nigerians and special interventions towards diversifying the economy, poverty alleviation, creation of employment opportunities, local government autonomy. School feeding programme.

“The return on investment still leaves much to desire. There is therefore a compelling need to critically and painstakingly interrogate the existence and functionality of the local governance structures in Nigeria, with a view to strengthen them for better results. This will bring about a clearly defined structure from bottom to top, eliminate obstructions and guarantee a free flow of communication and interventions from top to bottom and vice versa” he said

He tasked the participants of the Senior Executive Course 44 to do justice to the theme of the year Course and come up with striking findings and recommendations with clear and workable implementation strategies to help the Nation overcome the challenges of weak local governance structures and their attendant effects on government efforts and interventions.

“I believe that you will ensure that no stone is left unturned in your interrogation of this year’s theme, As you settle down to lectures and interact with experts, you will also embark on study tours. Bear in mind the strategic objective of all these activities, The comparative perspective is particularly imperative to show how other countries do it and what key lessons Nigeria can learn to enrich Her own experience”

In his address, the Acting Director-General of the Institute, Brigadier General Chukwu Udaya (rtd) assured that the participants will painstakingly interrogate the theme and come up with useable recommendations and implementation strategies.

The Acting Director-General, who said the selection process of the participants was keenly competitive adding that the number of participants has grown from 66 to 90 in line with our strategic Plan 2019 — 2023.

“Correspondingly, the number of study Groups have increased from 6 – 7. Consequently, the NIPSS would be requiring a modest expansion of facilities in order to cope with the increasing numbers of participants as a result of the increased demand for our programme”

He further enumerated that curriculum for the Senior Executive Course is broad-based, rich, flexible and organized around course modules encompassing subjects such as Leadership, Policy and Strategy; Understanding the Nigerian State; Research Methodology; Strengthening Local Governance in Nigeria, Economic and Management Studies; International Relations; Science, Technology and Innovation; Defence and Security Studies; and Peace and Conflict Studies.

According to him, the resource persons and course facilitators are carefully drawn from among the best from within and outside Nigeria to meet the expectations of the course.

