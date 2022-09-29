OSCATECH upbeat about ICAN accreditation of accountancy programme

Management of the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology (OYSCATECH), Igboora, is upbeat about the accreditation of the accountancy programme of the institution by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

The optimism is coming after the visit by the ICAN accreditation team, led by Dr Olabamiji Ogunlade, which scored the institution high in terms of compliance with admission requirement for accountancy programme, vibrant students’ association and staff development.

Speaking at the end of the assessment, the team lead, Ogunlade said: “We are pleased with the facilities we have seen. You also have adequate number of chartered accountants who are lecturers.

“When approval is given, the National Diploma graduates of the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora will be exempted from ATS I & II Examination of the Institute but will automatically proceed to ATS III.”

Ogunlade listed other benefits of ICAN accreditation to include grants for students during their week, scholarship opportunity for distinction students across all the departments.

The team charged the management to provide adequate internet facility for teaching and learning as well as current journals in the library.

The visit provided the opportunity for the ICAN accreditation team to interact with the accountancy, business administration and public aministration students at the 800-seater lecture theater of the institution.

The Director of Educational Services for ICAN, Dr I. B Momoh advised the students to remain focused and imbibe the culture of integrity.

He reiterated that accountancy profession is open to anyone who is interested in becoming a chartered accountant.

Receiving the ICAN team, the management of Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora under the leadership of the acting rector, Mr Isiaka O. Adekunle, appreciated the Chartered Institute of Accountsnts of Nigeria for the accreditation exercise.

The rector thanked the ICAN for its past donations to Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora, both at the national and district level.

Adekunle appreciated the Institute for its interest in the advancement of the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora, which prompted the accreditation of accountancy programme of the institution.

