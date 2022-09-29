Go for problem-solving research to fix Nigeria, Buhari’s aide tells universities

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, has challenged Nigerian universities to bring forward research projects that are capable of solving major societal problems.

She gave the task at the 2022 Research and Innovation Fair organised by the Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo, recently.

She noted that though there are many challenges confronting Nigeria and its people, universities should be able to rise and take up the tasks towards solving them with LASU taking the lead.

Orelope-Adefulire, who was a former deputy governor of Lagos State, was the keynote speaker at the event.

Speaking on the theme of the fair, “Repositioning the Nigerian University System for Global Relevance and Competitiveness in Learning, Research, Innovation and Technological Transfer,” she said that research and innovations are the best investment to build a healthy and sustainable society and would shape its national and global prosperity.

She commended LASU for organising the annual fair with this year’s edition being fourth in the series, saying the theme is in line with the spirit and intent of some SDGs, particularly that of number four which targets inclusive and equitable quality education and promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all.

According to her, qualitative and inclusive education is a crucial tool for achieving sustainable livelihood and economic prosperity for families and societies as universities play significant roles in this regard.

She said without credible research and innovations with universities taking the lead, it would almost be impossible for Nigeria to move forward appreciably.

She, however, announced a personal donation of a 750- seating hall to LASU as part of her own contributions to the university.

