OOLI get new deputy chief

A renowned professor of Architecture and former deputy vice chancellor, Caleb University, Lagos, Adedeji Daramola, has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Executive of the Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute (OOLI), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

His appointment takes immediate effect.

OOLI is a hub to nurture a new generation of leaders grounded in moral, transformational, and strategic leadership in Africa and beyond.

A statement issued by Professor Elvis Otobo and made available to Nigerian Tribune stated that, by this appointment, Professor Daramola, a seasoned administrator, would now lead OOLI’s vital mission to reclaim Africa’s leadership narrative.

According to him, “Daramola, in his new role, is calling on stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to engage with the institute’s extensive educational programmes and collaborative initiatives.

In his remarks, Professor Daramola said, “OOLI is not merely a centre of learning; it is a dynamic movement designed to empower visionary, ethical, and transformational leaders.

“So, we are committed to equipping Nigerian and African leaders with the skills necessary to foster peace and drive sustainable economic development.”

“OOLI is proudly guided by a distinguished Board of Trustees, whose members embody Africa’s visionary leadership.”

Chaired by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Board brings together eminent figures, including former and current heads of state such as Kgalema Motlanthe(South Africa); Macky Sall (Senegal); and Ameenah Gurib-Fakim( Mauritius) alongside renowned diplomats, academics, and industry leaders like Dr Amre Moussa, Ambassador Desker, Professor Benedict Oramah, Professor Funmi Olonisakin, Professor PLO Lumumba, Professor Peter Okebukola, Dr Kofo Obasanjo-Blackshire, General Martin Luther Agwai, and Professor Samuel Adedeji Daramola.

In his remarks, Professor Daramola said: “This esteemed panel provides strategic oversight and invaluable insights, ensuring that OOLI’s programmes remain as the cutting-edge of leadership development.

“Founded by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, OOLI uniquely blends the discipline of military structure with the flexibility of academic rigour to deliver world-class leadership training.

“Its comprehensive curriculum spans public policy, business innovation, diplomacy, sustainable development, and a specialised track in wealth creation.

“With flexible learning options ranging from intensive three-month short courses to nine-month postgraduate diplomas and two year masters-level specialisations, OOLI offers a uniquely African perspective on transformational leadership, which aligns with global benchmarks set by institutions such as the John F. Kennedy School of Government and the Bush Institute.

“So, together, we can build a legacy of ethical leadership, forge innovative pathways, and secure a prosperous future for Nigeria and Africa,” Professor Daramola concluded.