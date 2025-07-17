Cost-reflective tariff adjustments for Band A customers grew market revenue to N1.7trn in 2024 — FG

The Federal Government has disclosed that the cost-reflective tariff adjustments for Band A customers led to the realisation of N1.7 trillion, a 70 per cent increase in revenue in 2024 from N1 trillion in 2023. This represents a whopping N700 billion additional revenue in 2024.

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, stated this at the African Natural Resource and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS 2025) in Abuja.

He declared the intention of the Federal Government to prioritize local manufacturers in addressing Nigeria’s electricity needs through local content development, adding that local content will now serve as a measurable tool for driving economic growth, enhancing industrial capacity, and ensuring energy security.

He stated that Nigeria is working towards achieving decentralization, digitisation, and decarbonisation in line with global trends. The conference theme aligned with the Federal Ministry of Power’s priorities to promote local content in the electricity value chain.

According to him, with Nigeria’s population exceeding 200 million, electricity demand is rising.

“Meeting this demand requires a clear regulatory framework, sustained investment, and local participation across the value chain. Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the government is strengthening domestic capabilities to reduce import dependence and embed local skills and technology,” he said.

Adelabu said the Electricity Act of 2023 has led to eleven states assuming regulatory control over their subnational markets, unlocking investment and competition. He also explained the introduction of the National Integrated Electricity Policy (NIEP) and Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) to guide power sector planning.

The minister also spoke on the reforms in the sector.

“The Independent System Operator was operationalised in April 2025 for efficiency and accountability. The government is driving local content through investment and execution in initiatives like the Energising Education Programme (EEP), adding 100MW of clean energy across federal universities and teaching hospitals.

“The DARES project targets over 17.5 million Nigerians via decentralized electrification. Through the Africa Mini-Grid Programme, $5.91 million in grants were secured across 23 projects,” he said.