Police arrest two suspects over kidnap, murder of Benue doctor, son, family friend

The Police High Command on Monday finally confirmed the arrest of the two members of a kidnapping gang who kidnapped and murdered a Benue State-based medical doctor, his son and a family friend after receiving a ransom of ₦7.5m.

Parading the suspects in Abuja along with 25 others over alleged offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery to unlawful possession of firearms, the Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, said that the suspects were picked up from their hideouts by the crack detectives attached to the Inspector General of Police, Intelligence Response Team, IGP-ITR led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abba Kyhari.

He explained that the gang members confessed to having kidnapped the trio at a location in Benue State on their way to Abuja on a fateful day and took them to an unknown destination and then sent words to the family of the victims for ransom to be paid before their release

The FPRO, however, lamented that despite being able to raise a cheque for ₦500,000 while in the custody of the suspects in addition to the ₦7m paid by the family, the suspects still killed the victims and buried their remains in a shallow grave.

The suspects in their separate interviews with newsmen confirmed the receipt of the sum of ₦7.5 m as ransom before the victims were killed but said that it was their fleeing boss that carried the act.

One the suspects confirmed of cashing the ₦500,000 cheque behind the counter in Makurdi after it was brought to him by another suspect.

Another four suspected kidnappers were paraded for kidnapping and murder of one Mrs Veronica Agboh in Benue State while another group was paraded along but the group reportedly spared the life of the victim identified as Like who married to a Benue man.

In a related development, three kids between ages four and six rescued from traffickers whose their biological parents remained unknown were brought before the Press during exercise.

The FPRO said that the rescued kids were initially six and that three of them had been reunited with their parents after the IGP-ITR burst the child Trafficking chain while no one has come up for the rest till date

He urged the members of the Public whose kids were missing to show up to check out as the kids might have been stolen at much younger ages from their ages now.

Also, six suspects were paraded for incessant armed robbery incidents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and its environs.

Speaking on the kidnapping activities in Benue State, the IGP-ITR Commander, DCP Abba Kyhari sent a final note of warning to the most kidnap kingpin in the state identified as Gana to surrender in his own interest as the Squad would do everything humanly possible to pin him down wherever he might be hiding in a matter of time.

Exhibits recovered from all the suspects paraded before the Press include six AK 47 riffles, three pump-action rifles and seven other weapons as well as household items.

